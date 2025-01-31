POLICE made a series of arrests last week (January 27 to February 2), following an increase of crimes involving theft.
Police said there has been an increase of “acquisitive” crimes, including theft of motor vehicles or from motor vehicles.
A spokesperson said: “We have been informing the community about some of these events, along with delivering crime prevention advice via the Community Alerts system.”
On Wednesday January 29, officers arrested two men after they saw a vehicle acting suspiciously in Soudley. The men were suspected of going equipped to steal, and other offences.
Other arrests included a man from the scene of thefts in Highnam, and three juveniles in a vehicle, also suspected of going equipped to steal.