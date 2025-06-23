The coin section featured a wide selection of gold coins with top prices of the day including £8,900 and £8,500 paid for two Elizabeth II and £10 gold commemorative coins. Many other four figure sums were paid for sets of coins such as the £4,520 paid for a Nelson Two Proof Gold Crown set and a Jubilee Coronation set of four coins which made £3,640. With a large range of gold sovereigns selling at around £500 each, the overall total for the coin section alone was in excess of £65,000.