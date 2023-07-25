A CINDERFORD man who made repeated threats of violence to another man during an eight month period has been handed an eight-week suspended jail term by Cheltenham Magistrates.
Lee Freeman-Skinner of York Road pleaded guilty to a course of conduct which caused the victim to fear violence would be used against him between August 7 2020 and April 20 2021.
The charge said that on August 7 2020, 35-year-old Freeman-Skinner threatened to beat up the man.
On March 9 2021 he threatened and verbally abused hims and that on March 25 2021 he threatened to fight Mr Brookes when he was returning from a dog walk.
On April 20 2021 he was caught on CCTV threatening violence to the and using threatening and insulting language.
The magistrates said Freeman-Skinner’s behaviour had caused his victim to ‘change his lifestyle.’
As well as passing an eight-week jail sentence suspended for a year, the magistrates placed the defendant under supervision for a year and imposed a drug rehabilitation requirement and a mental health treatment requirement.
A restraining order was also imposed on Freeman-Skinner for 12 months, during which he must not contact the victim directly or indirectly.