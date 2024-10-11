PHOTOGRAPHERS from Ross-on-Wye Photo Club recently held its first competition of the 2024-25 season.
This was an open theme competition allowing the members to submit digital photos on a subject of their choice.
Submissions were taken on digital cameras and smartphones and, with over 60 entries.
The judge, Julie Morgan, had a difficult task to undertake as she is a well-known, being chairman of the Abergavenny Camera Club. The judge gave a fair and constructive feedback on all entries both for the colour section and the mono section.
Ross Photo Club meets on Wednesday evenings at Walford Village Hall, 7.30 – 9.30pm. There are free tester sessions for new members. Beginners and accomplished photographers are all welcome. Just go to the website rossphotoclub.org for more information.
The winner of the colour photograph section was Tanya Carrington with ‘Soft Swirl’; runner up was Paul Dowgill’s ‘Across the Glyders’ while Sandra Walding’s ‘Falling Light’ was third. Highly commended were Paul Dowgill and Brian Challis and commended were Linda Thomas and John Crowland.
In the mono section, Gordon Hay’s ‘Detangling the Weave’ was the winner while Gareth Nutt’s ‘All part of the game’ was the runner up. In third place was Chris Phillipson’s ‘Street lamp, Bicycle’. Highly commended were Sandra Walding and Brian Challis and commended were Gordon Hay and Jennie O’Brian.