MONMOUTH’S White Swan Court has welcomed Carter’s Baguette shop which this week joined the other established business within in the courtyard.
Carter’s Baguette shop has already been attracting residents and visitors to the town who enjoy the varied selection of food options available.
Owner, Melanie Carter said: “I’ve really enjoyed the process and I think the build-up of my nerves has paid off now and been worth it.”
“We have given the community another food destination in this historic town, which they can try and see what a tasty selection of food we have on offer.
“I think it’s a nice place for people to gather, we have seats outside and people can chat whilst eating nice food.”
Carters is a family run business and Melanie, who has lived in Monmouth for the past 20 years thought the town would be an ideal place to open her new baguette shop
Although it’s early days for the business Melanie has big plans for the events she hopes to organise in the future.
Before opening the shop there was a lot of preparation, explained Melanie.
She added: “My husband did all the interior work, but we also had to make sure everything was all working, before the shop could open.”
This was also Melanie’s first business venture, and admitted: “it was a bit daunting at first.”
Besides baguettes they also have a selection of savoury on offer including breakfast, jacket potatoes, pasty’s, sausage rolls and a range of sweet treats.
Speaking on their first day of opening, Melanie said: “We’ve had loads of people come in today, and we‘ve managed without any issues.”
The shop is open six days a week between Monday and Friday 7.30am to 3.30pm, and on Saturday’s between 9am and 2pm.