Local sports enthusiasts have been invited to a netball tournament in support of Macmillan Cancer Support on April, 27.
15-year-old Charlie Bowden is organising the event to raise money and awareness for the charity which helped his mum when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer three years ago. Thanks to the support of the charity and her medical teams, she’s now in the all clear.
Since then, their family has rallied together to raise awareness and funds for cancer research and patient care.
Charlie is taking it to the next level in October when he tackles Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, to raise further funds and awareness.
Now, he is calling all netball lovers to come along to the tournament to help him reach his fundraising goal of £12,000.
On his JustGiving page, he said: “Macmillan gives people with cancer everything they’ve got.
“If you’re diagnosed, your worries are Macmillan’s worries.
“Macmillan’s doing whatever it takes. But without your help, Macmillan can’t support everyone who needs them.”
The tournament will be held on Saturday, April 27 from 9:10am until 1pm at Freedom Leisure Centre, Cinderford.
Anyone over the age of 14 is welcome to go along and the entry fee is a £5 donation per person.