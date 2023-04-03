The Poppy Appeal, a vital fundraising initiative for the Royal British Legion, raises much-needed funds to support the Armed Forces community. This essential campaign makes a significant difference in the lives of those who have served, their families, and the broader community. The Ross branch’s triumphant 2022 campaign is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaborative spirit of its members, who continue to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who have served and their loved ones.