Ten esteemed members of the Ross and District Royal British Legion have received long service awards for their unwavering commitment and dedication to the branch.
The Ross branch of the Royal British Legion recently held a special event at The Royal on Monday, February 20, to not only celebrate the outstanding success of the 2022 Poppy Appeal but also to pay tribute to ten of its most dedicated members with Long Service Awards.
Hosted by the Branch Chairman and Poppy Appeal Organiser, Brian Lampert, the event shone a light on the unwavering commitment and selfless service of these individuals who have devoted years of their lives to the branch and its causes.
The Long Service Award recipients were honoured for their service as follows:
Ray Tyler, Patrick Gale, and Nigel Stewart for their exceptional 5 years of service.
Elaine Roberts, Diane Gaylard, James Weatherhead, and Gwen Jones for their remarkable 10 years of service.
Sue Lampert and Brian Lampert for their impressive 20 years of service.
Ian Hedges for an astounding 25 years of service.
Unfortunately, some of the awardees were unable to attend the event, but they will receive the recognition they deserve at subsequent committee meetings. The Ross Royal British Legion takes immense pride in having such committed members who have selflessly contributed to the success of the branch and the Poppy Appeal over the years.
The Poppy Appeal, a vital fundraising initiative for the Royal British Legion, raises much-needed funds to support the Armed Forces community. This essential campaign makes a significant difference in the lives of those who have served, their families, and the broader community. The Ross branch’s triumphant 2022 campaign is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaborative spirit of its members, who continue to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who have served and their loved ones.
In addition to the Long Service Awards, the event provided an opportunity for members to connect, share stories, and celebrate their collective achievements. The Ross Royal British Legion remains dedicated to its mission, and the ongoing support and commitment of its members are crucial in ensuring that the branch continues to thrive and support the Armed Forces community for many years to come.