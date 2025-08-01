TEN men have been charged with conspiracy to wound with intent following an incident in Coleford.
A man and a woman were injured in what was believed to be a targeted attack in Market Place near the clocktower at around 2.30am on Saturday, April 5.
The man, aged in his 60s, was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with serious injuries, which included a brain bleed and fractured jaw.
The woman, aged in her 60s, attended Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment for fractures to her ribs and wrist.
Ten men were arrested on Monday, July 28, with four having been previously arrested two days after the incident.
Following an investigation by Gloucestershire Police's Criminal Investigation Department, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges on Tuesday, July and all 10 men appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court the following day.
Nine of the men have also been charged with violent disorder in connection with the incident, which is believed to have involved weapons.
Investigators have identified a number of further suspects, eight of whom are believed to live overseas, and enquiries are continuing to seek their arrest.
Those charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit Section 18 wounding with intent and one count of violent disorder are: Ashley Lauterdale, 34; Darren Rimmer, 52; Joshua Bell, 31; Kyle Matthews, 27 and Luke Cole, 29, who are all from Gloucester; Paul Price, 56 of Newport; Robert Greenacre, 34 of Wokingham, Berkshire and Mark Gibson, 55, of Knutsford, Cheshire.
Jordan Peers, 30 of Wrexham, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wounding with intent.
One man was remanded following the hearing at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court, while five others were remanded following bail application hearings at Bristol Crown Court last Thursday (July 31).
The other four were released by the court on bail with conditions.
They are next due to appear at Bristol Crown Court in September.
