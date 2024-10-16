House prices increased by 0.4% – more than the average for the South West – in the Forest of Dean in August, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 3.8% over the last year.
The average the Forest of Dean house price in August was £310,187. Land Registry figures show a 0.4% increase on July.
Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the South West, where prices increased 0.3%, but the Forest of Dean was lower than the 1.5% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the Forest of Dean rose by £11,000 – putting the area second among the South West’s 26 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in West Devon, where property prices increased on average by 4%, to £317,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Torridge lost 6.7% of their value, giving an average price of £281,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in the Forest of Dean spent an average of £248,000 on their property – £11,000 more than a year ago, and £55,000 more than in August 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £342,000 on average in August – 38.2% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in the Forest of Dean in August – they increased 1.1%, to £135,626 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 1.4%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 0.1% monthly; up 3.3% annually; £405,111 average
- Semi-detached: up 0.6% monthly; up 3.9% annually; £267,055 average
- Terraced: up 1% monthly; up 5.1% annually; £222,929 average
How do property prices in the Forest of Dean compare?
Buyers paid 3.3% less than the average price in the South West (£321,000) in August for a property in the Forest of Dean. Across the South West, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost is £293,000.
The most expensive properties in the South West were in Cotswold – £479,000 on average, and 1.5 times the price as in the Forest of Dean. Cotswold properties cost 2.1 times the price as homes in Plymouth (£225,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in August
- The Forest of Dean: £310,187
- The South West: £320,774
- UK: £292,924
Annual growth to August
- The Forest of Dean: +3.8%
- The South West: +0.8%
- UK: +2.8%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the South West
- West Devon: +4%
- Torridge: -6.7%