The Forest of Dean's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M4, from 8pm November 16 to 7am November 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for South Wales Trunk Road agent works, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M50, from 9pm November 20 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions, junction 2 to junction 3, lane closure for barrier works.
• A40, from 7am November 22 to 5pm December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Longhope traffic lights for Gigaclear works.
• M50, from 8pm November 22 to 6am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham to Highnam, traffic lights installed by Vodafone.
• A40, from 9am November 27 to 4pm December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Huntley. 2-way signals for private residence boundary wall repair.
• M50, from 9pm December 4 to 6am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, jct four to 2, carriageway closure for barrier safety repairs, diversion via local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.