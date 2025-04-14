The Forest of Dean's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm April 7 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Over roundabout to Highnam roundabout - lane closure including closure of dedicated right hand turns for survey works.
• M50, from 9am April 9 to 6pm May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 both directions, junction 3 to junction 9, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am August 22 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 8pm April 14 to 6am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Longford roundabout to Lea Lines - mobile lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A40, from 9pm April 16 to 6am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Over to Highnam, lane closure for drainage works.
• M50, from 9pm April 16 to 6am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 9pm April 23 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 eastbound, Highnam to Over roundabout, lane closure for drainage works.
• A40, from 9pm April 24 to 6am April 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A449 northbound, Over Ross to Travellers Rest Roundabout, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.