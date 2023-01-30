The Forest of Dean's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 7am January 4 to 6pm February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Lea to Huntley 24/7 traffic lights for apparatus installation (Gigaclear).
• M50, from 9pm January 3 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5 jct eight roundabout to A449 Travellers Rest roundabout, lane closure for horticulture works.
• M48, from 2am July 14 2022 to 6am March 27 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, Severn Bridge lane closure 24 / seven for main cable inspection and bridge maintenance works.
• M48, from 7pm June 22 2022 to 6am March 27 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, Severn Bridge - Lane closure for main cable inspection works.
• M48, from 7pm May 9 2022 to 6am April 5 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm May 11 2022 to 6am April 7 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
• M4, from 10pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:
• A40, from 8am January 30 to 5pm February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Huntley. 2-way signals for BT works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.