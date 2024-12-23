The Forest of Dean's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 1 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 9pm January 2 to 6am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Highnam to Huntley mobile lane closures for drainage.
• A40, from 9pm January 2 to 6am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 westbound, Over Rbt to Highnam Rbt, lane closure for drainage works.
• A40, from 9.30am to 3pm on January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Highnam to Churcham traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• M4, from 8pm January 6 to 6am January 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.