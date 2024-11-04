The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 9pm October 7 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to A449 Travellers rest roundabout, Lane closures for maintenance works.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 1 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 9am to 2pm on November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley, stop and go boards for electrical works.
• M5, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 13 to junction 14 Michaelwood Services entry and exit slip roads closed and lane closures for inspections.
• M4, from 7pm November 5 to 6am November 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• A40, from 9am to 2pm on November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Churcham to Huntley, two-way traffic lights for horticultural works.
• M4, from 7pm November 6 to 6am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closed for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm November 6 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• A40, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Highnam to Churcham traffic signals for carriageway surveys.
• A40, from 7pm November 8 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Hopeswood Park, traffic lights for resurfacing.
• M5, from 10pm November 8 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 exit slip road closed for drainage, diversion via M5 northbound to junction 11a and return to exit.
• A40, from 6am November 11 to 6pm November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley, traffic lights installed by LAST MILE ELECTRICITY LIMITED.
• A40, from 7pm November 11 to 5am November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham to Highnam traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• M50, from 9pm November 11 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, jct one to jct 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• M4, from 9pm November 11 to 6am November 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
• M5, from 9pm November 13 to 6am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 13 to 12, lane closure for electrical works.
• M50, from 9pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, jct one to jct 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Longhope, traffic lights installed by BT.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.