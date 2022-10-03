The Forest of Dean road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week
The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M48, from 2am July 14 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, Severn Bridge lane closure 24 / seven for main cable inspection and bridge maintenance works.
• M48, from 7pm June 22 2022 to 6am January 23 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, Severn Bridge - Lane closure for main cable inspection works.
• M48, from 7pm May 9 2022 to 6am April 5 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm May 11 2022 to 6am April 7 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
• M4, from 10pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross traffic lights for pole testing (BT).
• M4, from 9pm October 3 to 6am October 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closed overnight for emergency barrier repairs. Includes westbound, safety lane closure. Diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• M5, from 10pm October 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 13 - 14 lane closure for barrier repairs.
• M48, from 7pm October 7 to 6am October 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, Severn Bridge carriageway closed 24 / seven for main cable inspection and other maintenance works. *diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross traffic lights for pole testing (BT).
• M4, from 9pm October 10 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• M4, from 9pm October 12 to 6am October 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 Prince of Wales Bridge eastbound, carriageway closed overnight for bridge maintenance. Includes westbound, safety lane closure. Diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• A40, from 10pm October 12 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 eastbound and westbound, Over roundabout to Highnam roundabout - lane closure for drainage works.
• M4, from 8pm October 17 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 22 carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for resurfacing, diversion via entry and exit slip roads.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.