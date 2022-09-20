The Forest of Dean road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week
The Forest of Dean's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M48, from 2am July 14 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, Severn Bridge lane closure 24 / seven for main cable inspection and bridge maintenance works.
• M48, from 7pm June 22 2022 to 6am January 23 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, Severn Bridge - Lane closure for main cable inspection works.
• M48, from 7pm May 9 2022 to 6am April 5 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm May 11 2022 to 6am April 7 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
• M4, from 10pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Bridwood traffic lights installed by BT for pole replacement.
• A40, from 8am September 27 to 6pm September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 The Red Lion 24/7 traffic lights installed by Severn Trent Water for new connection.
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 westbound, Highnam lane closure for signing works.
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross traffic lights for pole testing (BT).
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.