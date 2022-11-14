The Forest of Dean road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week
The Forest of Dean's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M48, from 2am July 14 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, Severn Bridge lane closure 24 / seven for main cable inspection and bridge maintenance works.
• M48, from 7pm June 22 2022 to 6am January 23 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, Severn Bridge - Lane closure for main cable inspection works.
• M48, from 7pm May 9 2022 to 6am April 5 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M48, from 7pm May 11 2022 to 6am April 7 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
• M4, from 10pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A40, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 eastbound, Highnam to Over roundabout, Gloucester lane closure for carriageway surveys, No access to Linton Farm from eastbound, carriageway. Diversion via Over roundabout.
• M4, from 9pm November 14 to 6am November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closed overnight for bridge maintenance. Includes westbound, safety lane closure. Diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
• M50, from 9pm November 14 to 5am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, from M5 jct eight to M50 jct 2, lane closure for drainage works.
• M5, from 10pm November 17 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 11a to junction 12 lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.