The Forest of Dean's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another two will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 9.49am December 5 2023 to 11.59pm January 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Boxbush to Dursley Cross - traffic lights in place for urgent carriageway repairs.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 9pm December 11 to 6am December 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 eastbound and westbound, Marstow to Wilton roundabout, carriageway and lane closure due to resurfacing works, diversion via local authority Network.
• M4, from 9pm December 11 to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
• A40, from 10pm December 11 to 6am December 13, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A40 eastbound and westbound, Lea to Huntley carriageway closures for maintenance, Light vehicle diversion via local road to Mitcheldean and A4316, HGV diversion via A40, A449, M50 and A417.
• M4, from 9pm December 13 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 10pm December 13 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.