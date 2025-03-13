A community event celebrating the arrival of spring will take place this weekend in Llandogo.
Entitled The March Flare, the weekend will be filled with vibrancy and music.
This event follows the Wye Valley River Festival, which is held every two years to bring together the community, environmentalists, and artists.
The March Flare, organised by artists and local communities, will feature a torchlit gathering and various workshops on Friday, March 21, and Saturday, March 22.
The event builds on the success of the 2024 Wye Valley River Festival, which attracted thousands of people to vibrant arts events across the region last summer, culminating in the stunning October light and sound show Shadows of Tintern at Tintern Abbey.
There will be plenty of performances and workshops to get involved with over the weekend.
The event begins on Friday, March 21, with The Still Point, an immersive sound experience inspired by the spring equinox at St Oudoceus Church in Llandogo. This event invites attendees to drift through the change of seasons, with sounds provided by artists Jenn Singleton, Megan Brooks, Jo Meikle, Gavin Lewery, Tim Hill, and others.
On Saturday afternoon, a flower crown workshop will be held at Llandogo Village Hall, run by Shanna Ludwig of Harebell and Bee. Participants will have the opportunity to create a dried, colourful flower crown using a variety of flowers.
In the same afternoon, choir leader Jenn Singleton will host the Sing in Spring workshop, featuring two hours of singing and vocal play. Jenn will also teach some of the songs that will be featured in later celebrations.
On Saturday late afternoon, there will be performances leading up to an evening fire parade, where participants can walk through Llandogo and join in the procession. The parade will end at the village hall, where the final event will feature food, music, and a space for singing and storytelling. To secure a free spot as a fire torchbearer, advance registration is required.
Artistic director Phillippa Haynes, of Wye Valley River Festival CIC said: “We are delighted to bring to ‘The March Flare’ to Llandogo to bring together people to celebrate the arrival of spring with the typical noise for which Wye Valley River Festival is known for.
“The two days of events will be full of workshops and gatherings to gently wake up the earth, trees and ourselves with spring songs, shared stories and weaved headdresses before the procession through the village and fields.
“With a variety of opportunities for people to join us we would encourage people to get their tickets, so they do not miss out. We look forward to seeing Flare-goers bring their own creative flair to be part of the celebrations.”
The event is organised in collaboration with Wye Valley National Landscape and funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Arts Council Wales, Arts Council England, the Sustainable Development Fund, the Welsh Government, Cadw, and the Ashley Foundation.
For more information about the Wye Valley River Festival and its events, please visit: wyevalleyriverfest.com