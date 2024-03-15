THE ORDERS of St. John Care Trust (OSJCT) has chosen technology specialist Maintel to help improve their internal communications.
The not-for-profit charitable trust, who operate care homes in Lydney and Coleford, aims to move from the traditional telephony on premises system and onto a “cloud communications solution.”
Maintel said this will allow OSJCT to “benefit from a reliable, feature-rich cloud solution that enables easier and more efficient communication”, which can help both residents and staff members.
The Trust have been working for some time to find a new and more effective solution for their internal communications. Ultimately, the system designed by RingCentral was the choice.
John Downer, OSJCT IT Project Manager commented: “this solution will enable us to better connect with our residents and staff across our network of residential care homes in the UK.
By partnering with RingCentral, Maintel is helping us transform how our team communicates both with our residents and each other – all within our agreed budget.”
The Trust has a history of care for nearly 1,000 years - providing assistance to older people including specialised dementia, intermediate care, respite, day care and expert nursing. Now however, they look to the future.
If you are looking for more information about the Trust’s Lydney or Coleford care homes, you can contact them directly on 01522 405 782.