VEHICLES of all shapes and sizes filled the streets of Coleford town centre on Easter Monday (April 10) for the hugely popular Coleford Carnival of Transport.
It was the 24th outing for the carnival which atttracts dozens of exhibits and thousands of spectators.
The vehicles ranged from a racing ride-on mower and motorcycles to a large truck.
There were classic cars from both the pre-war and post-war periods as well as a number of more recent models all in mint condition.
Among the cars bringing back memories for many people was a 1994 Metro.
Owner Peter Thomas is a driving instructor and his car is badged as “Retro Metro Driving School”.
He said: “A lot of people learned to drive in Metro and when you consider how many were made, there are relatively few left.
“It brings back a lot of memories for people.”
Many of the exhibitors belong to clubs and they included the bikers’ section of the Royal British Legion and the American Auto Club with their Stateside machines.”
A free park and ride bus was in operation to help minimise the disruption to streets in the vicinity of the town centre.
The carnival is organised and managed by volunteers with part of its funding coming from donations.