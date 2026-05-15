Every one of us should be able to enjoy good food and drink, whatever our personal circumstances. Fortunately for FareShare South West, premium drinks brand Luscombe Drinks thinks so too.
Luscombe Drinks first launched in Devon in 1975 as a cider and apple juice producer. Since 1997, they’ve been focused on crafting organic non-alcoholic ‘grown-up drinks with character’ – from fiery ginger beer to elderflower bubbly.
It’s the sort of product that a food charity like FareShare South West rarely sees arriving in their hubs. They focus on rescuing surplus food directly from the food industry, before it ever reaches a store: from food which doesn’t meet cosmetic standards to packaging changes and seasonal overproduction.
The vast majority of this surplus is fresh fruit, vegetables and dairy, meaning the 350-plus local charities they work with can reliably share healthy food with people who need it most across the South West.
However, donated products from food suppliers are warmly welcomed by the FareShare South West team – and that includes an incredible 23,000 premium drinks from Luscombe in the last year alone.
Tyler Morrish, Marketing Manager at Luscombe Drinks, said: “At Luscombe, we’ve always believed that good food and drink should be something everyone can enjoy – not a privilege, but a right. That’s why, for the past few years, we’ve proudly partnered with FareShare South West, a remarkable charity working to fight hunger and food waste by redistributing surplus food to those who need it most. By working together, we can build a more sustainable, compassionate food system.”
FareShare South West chief executive Lucy Bearn said: “The vast majority of the food we share is good-to-eat surplus – brilliant for tackling the injustice of who gets to access a healthy diet.
“However, variety and choice bring dignity and comfort. Donated drinks from Luscombe add something special, and if you’re struggling to get by, that’s so meaningful. We’re very thankful for this support.”
FareShare South West works in partnership with Exeter Food Action, a well-established organisation that supports more than 60 local community groups. They’ve also embraced the pleasure that comes from receiving something special with a food delivery.
Wendy Kearns, Manager at Exeter Food Action said: “In 2025 Exeter Food Action received a fabulous 121kg from the lovely Luscombe drinks. We support frontline organisations across Devon; all of whom are incredibly grateful for the basics we provide.
“However, being able to provide a premium brand such as Luscombe Drinks is truly wonderful. The drinks are so welcome, so well received and faces genuinely light up! Thank you Luscombe Drinks!”
Luscombe Drinks have always had a firm commitment to sustainability. They use only organic ingredients which are better for the environment, like apples grown on their own farm and locally. Solar panels contribute 8 percent of their energy needs, with the remaining 92 percent coming from zero-carbon sources.
If this has left you feeling thirsty for some Sicilian lemonade, Luscombe offer customers the option to add a £1 donation with every online order to support FareShare South West.
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