Ingredients
60g spinach
2 eggs
125g plain flour
100ml milk
Pinch of salt and pepper
Drizzle of oil or a small knob of butter for frying.
Method
Wash the spinach thoroughly and place it into a blender. Add the eggs, plain flour, milk, salt and pepper, then blend until the mixture forms a smooth green batter with no large pieces of spinach remaining.
Heat a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and add a drizzle of oil or a small knob of butter. Once the pan is hot, pour in enough batter to cover the bottom in a thin layer. Tilt the pan gently so the mixture spreads evenly.
Cook the pancake for about one minute, or until the edges begin to lift and the underside is lightly golden. Carefully flip the pancake using a spatula and cook for a further minute on the other side.
Repeat the process with the remaining batter, adding a little more oil or butter if needed.
Serve the pancakes warm with your choice of filling, such as grated cheese, sliced ham, roasted vegetables or mushrooms. They can also be enjoyed on their own as a light lunch or snack.
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