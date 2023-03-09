THE emergency department at Gloucester Royal Hospital is expected to be under significant pressure next week when junior doctors stage a 72-hour walkout.
Local NHS leaders are asking people to only use Gloucester’s A&E department or call 999 if their condition is life threatening or very serious.
Junior doctors with the British Medical Association (BMA) are due to strike from Monday, March 13 until the end of Wednesday, March 15.
The BMA says the industrial action aims to reverse a “steep decline” in pay faced by junior doctors since 2008.
NHS Gloucestershire has taken the decision to turn Cheltenham General Hospital’s Emergency Department into a nurse-led Minor Injury and Illness Unit (MIIU) for the duration of the strike, enabling available emergency care staff to come together at Gloucester “to keep services safe.”
To support preparation, the change will be in effect from Sunday (March 12) at 8pm until Thursday (March 16) until 8am.
Patients can also expect cancellations to planned outpatient appointments, procedures and operations over the three days.
The NHS says those who have an appointment should attend as usual unless contacted by their NHS trust, but that “many” appointments will need to be rearranged.
Chief Medical Officer at NHS Gloucestershire, Dr Andy Seymour said: “The 72-hour strike will bring substantial challenges to the local NHS, particularly hospital services, and we are sorry that many patients will experience disruption to services.
“One Gloucestershire health and care partners are working closely together to ensure those in greatest need continue to have access to high quality care and support between Monday and Thursday.
“We cannot emphasise enough how important it will be to keep A&E in Gloucester clear for life threatening conditions and serious injuries.
“The public can help by thinking carefully about their healthcare options and getting advice when needed from NHS 111. Advice will also be available through local NHS social media channels.”