THE latest evidence on decarbonising industry, using ammonia as a shipping fuel, cyber security and plastic pollution has been showcased in Parliament.
Top researchers gave rapid-fire briefings to MPs on pressing policy issues, including housing, food supplies, energy, health and tackling inequality, as part of Evidence Week (3-7 July).
Monmouth MP David Davies spoke to researchers from Wales Innovation Network on decarbonising industry through large-scale low-cost production of hydrogen, Lloyd’s Register on the safety of ammonia as a shipping fuel, and the University of Plymouth on mechanisms to protect critical national infrastructure against growing maritime cyber threats and evidence comparing the solutions to plastics and microplastic pollution.
Evidence Week in Parliament, now in its sixth year, brings together MPs, researchers, and the public to discuss how the evidence used to make policy decisions is scrutinised.
The unique event is run by the campaigning charity Sense about Science and the Parliamentary Office for Science and Technology (POST), in partnership with the House of Commons Library, House of Lords Library, Ipsos, the Office for Statistics Regulation and researcher institutions from across the UK.
It is an opportunity for the public, parliamentarians, and researchers to come together to share knowledge and insights. It also empowers legislators to engage with evidence and equips them with the critical tools to handle uncertainty, identify bias and scrutinise underlying assumptions.
Mr Davies said: “It was great to meet with some of the country’s leading scientists to discuss issues of national importance.”
Tracey Brown, director of Sense about Science, added: “Evidence matters to people in all walks of life, so I am sure many constituents will welcome Mr Davies’ public commitment to evidence-informed policy making.”
“Evidence Week in Parliament gives MPs a fresh perspective on tricky policy questions with the latest insights from top UK researchers, to help them make better decisions on everything from energy policy to cyber security.”