FANS of classic soul and R&B are in for a special treat this month when one of the UK’s top Stevie Wonder tribute bands comes to the Wye Valley.
The aptly named Wonder of Stevie, who have garnered rave reviews from the likes of Jools Holland, The Sunday Times and The Guardian, are set to perform at The Savoy Theatre in Monmouth next Saturday (September 9).
Voted one of Britain’s top soul singers, mesmeric vocalist Noel McCalla, award-winning saxophonist Derek Nash (Jools Holland’s R&B Orchestra) and their world-class band present a diverse catalogue of back-to-back Stevie Wonder hits including Superstition, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, Isn’t She Lovely, I Wish, Sir Duke, Master Blaster and many more.
The Wonder of Stevie’s outstanding live band features musicians who have previously performed with a wide variety of music legends including Bill Withers, Amy Winehouse, The Bee Gees, Paul McCartney, Nile Rodgers, Eric Clapton, David Gilmour, Martha Reeves, Chaka Khan, Jamiroquai, Booker T. Jones, Sam Moore, Jethro Tull, Eddie Floyd, Gregory Porter and Alfie Boe.
Their show is described as “the ultimate celebration of the genius of Stevie Wonder!”
The Sunday Times described them as “breathtaking” and The Guardian as “spin-tingling, while Jools Holland labelled them “a dazzling homage to one of the great masters of 20th & 21st century music”.
The House of Soul also hailed their “finesse, energy and all-round brilliance”.
All tickets for the concert cost £25, with the show due to start at 7.30pm on the night.
For more information and to book tickets, go to www.monmouth-savoy.co.uk/shows/the-wonder-of-stevie.