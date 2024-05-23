FOREST MP and Transport Minister Mark Harper has announced a new 'death by dangerous cycling' offence – two years after a 79-year-old Monmouth woman was killed by a street corner collision with a bike rider.
Former St Thomas' Church warden Elizabeth Stone died in hospital four days after being hit by 29-year-old Stewart McGinn, who sped around the corner of the Wyeside town’s Somerset Road and Wonastow Road by riding up onto the pavement.
Speaking before the announcement of a General Election, Mr Harper said: “Most cyclists, like most drivers, are responsible and considerate. But it’s only right that the tiny minority who recklessly disregard others face the full weight of the law...
“These new measures will help protect law-abiding cyclists, pedestrians and other road users, whilst ensuring justice is done.”
Mrs Stone was walking home from the cinema with friend Janet Bromley shortly before 10pm on June 7, 2022, when the collision happened.
CCTV showed McGinn immediately remounting and riding off, leaving the retired teacher lying on the ground with fatal head injuries.
McGinn later admitted a charge of 'wanton and furious driving' - a horse and carriage law dating back to the early 1800s – and was jailed for 12 months, half the maximum sentence.
After his release in April 2023, the father-of-one was found dead in woodland at the bottom of Wonastow Road.
At the time of the court case in July 2022, it was revealed that there was no specific law governing such cycling, prompting former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith to launch a campaign.
The proposed change in the law will carry a maximum 14-year jail term.
But it prompted a furious reaction from cycling advocates, including former Olympic champion Chris Boardman, who said: "There are more people that will be killed by cows and lightning than by cyclists ... That's the context and perspective I'd like to put back into this conversation."
Sir Iain denied the proposal was “anti-cycling”, but was “about making sure this takes place in a safe and reasonable manner”.
Mrs Stone’s family said she had been a “very active” pensioner, who had abseiled down the church tower to raise money for charity.
She was also a swimmer and long-distance walker, and had been planning her 80th birthday on the night of the collision.