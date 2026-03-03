A CRASH caused traffic build-up and delays this morning in the Forest of Dean.
The collision happened around 8.15am this morning (Tuesday, March 3) near the traffic lights from the B4215 in Highnam onto the A40.
It left the southbound side of the road partially blocked, while traffic slowly moved onto the A417.
The accident has since been cleared and traffic is flowing as normal.
It is currently not known if anyone was injured in the collision. Emergency services have been contacted for more information.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.