TRAINS between Lydney and Cardiff are not stopping at Severn Tunnel Junction today (Thursday, March 14) as engineers carry out urgent repairs to the track.
Passengers travelling from the Forest, Chepstow and Caldicot to Bristol usually change trains at Severn Tunnel Junction.
Trains between Cheltenham and Maesteg operated by Transport for Wales are running as normal but are having to use a relief line at Severn Tunnel, meaning they cannot stop at the station.
A rail replacement bus is being operated between Chepstow, Caldicot, Severn Tunnel Junction and Newport.
Trains from Newport to Lydney are running as normal.
GWR services from Bristol are stopping at Severn Tunnel Junction.