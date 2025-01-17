NEWENT beekeepers planted a tree to mark the 150th anniversary of the hobby’s national association.
The tree at the Newent Lake arboretum is a common native lime (Tilia Cordata) and replaces a similar tree that had been there since the days when the area was part of a private estate.
That tree had to be felled recently because of it decayed condition.
When mature, the new tree will provide nectar and pollen for pollinating insects including honeybees.
Permission to plant the tree was given by Newent Town Council who also provided assistance in providing a suitable location and planting the tree.
A commemorative plaque identifying this tree and its purpose was unveiled at a ceremony attended by Newent councillors Julia Gooch and Josh Robertson President Norman Roper, Chair Adrian Burrows, Treasurer Tony Capener and Bernie Danvers of the Gloucestershire Beekeepers’ Association.
Mr Burrows said: “This is a significant event for us to honour the legacy of the BBKA and its history of support for British beekeepers.
“Our efforts have been logged on the BBKA website.
“We hope the tree will be a reminder of this anniversary and add to the delightful green environment maintained for, and popular with, Newent residents and visitors.
“We thank all those involved in the council in providing their support.”
Newent Beekeepers Association is one of seven branches of the Gloucestershire Beekeepers Association, itself a branch of BBKA.
Founded in 1950 when beekeeping was popular after the war, the Newent branch provides a variety of benefits for local beekeepers.
It provides advice and training including a beginners’ course
The 2025 course starts in late February and details can be found on the association’s website, www.nbka.co.uk
It has its own apiary for training purposes which provided more than 200lbs of honey for sale last season.