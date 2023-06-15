THE family of Luke Wasley, who died as the result of a fatal stabbing in Coleford yesterday, have paid tribute to him, describing him as "a funny, charming and loveable man".
Luke, who was 20 years old, died following an incident in Oakfields near the centre of town in the early hours of yesterday morning (Wednesday, June 14).
Speaking today, his family said: "We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful boy, Luke.
"He was a loving son, brother, grandson and nephew who has been cruelly taken from us. He was a wonderful man with so much of his life still to live.
"A light has gone out in our world. He will never be replaced in our hearts.
"We'd like to thank everybody who has shown us support and would now like to ask for privacy as we grieve the loss of our Luke."
Meanwhile, Gloucestershire Police announced that three people who were arrested on suspicion of Luke's murder will be detained for an additional 36 hours.
It was also confirmed that a second man who was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the incident has since been discharged.
At Cheltenham Magistrates' Court earlier today (Thursday, June 15), a District Judge authorised an additional 36 hours of detention for two men and a woman, who will remain in police custody for questioning.
The warrants of further detention will expire in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Two other men who had also been arrested have since been released from police custody, and will face no further action.
Emergency services had been called to Oakfields at around 12.30am on Wednesday (June 14) following a report of a stabbing.
Luke Wasley was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other man who had suffered stab wounds was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment, before he was later discharged.
Officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder and anyone with information which could assist is asked to contact police.
Anyone with information on what took place is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police through their website, quoting incident 12 of June 14.
Alternatively you can report information anonymously through the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their website.