THE family of a talented young sportsman who died in a collision involving a motorbike and a car have paid tribute, describing him as someone who “sprinkled stardust” wherever he went.
Ben Ford, 20, from Monmouth, was someone who “brought sunshine to the dullest of days” with his smile.
As a youngster he won trophies and medals in swimming and gymnastics, loved golf, rugby, boxing and going to the gym and was planning a trip to watch the Paris Olympics.
Police officers attended a report of a road traffic collision involving a red Yamaha motorcycle and black Fiat Panda car between Monmouth and Trellech on the B4293 at Lydart at around 7pm on Wednesday, May 29.
Ben, the motorcyclist, was pronounced dead at the scene. The car driver, an 83-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 79-year-old woman, were taken to hospital for treatment.
A family tribute to the 20-year-old said: “Ben was adorable and adored, affectionate, bright, bubbly, chatty and engaging. He had an infectious energy and his smile brought sunshine to the dullest of days.
“He wasn’t perfect by any stretch of the imagination, he was messy, noisy, disorganised, impetuous, stubborn, and often totally inflexible. But that was part of his charm.
“He was an accomplished sportsman and was infuriatingly talented and won many trophies and medals in swimming and junior gymnastics. His current sporting loves were golf, rugby, boxing and the gym.
“For Ben, life was for living. This summer was going to be epic, a family holiday in Anglesey, Hozier in Chepstow, Paris for the Olympics and then to Boardmasters; all with the magical person who is his beautiful girlfriend.
“Ben’s passing leaves an unfillable void in all our hearts. He sprinkled his own very special stardust wherever he went and on whoever he met.”
Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and Gwent Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed it or was travelling along the B4293 between Monmouth and Trellech between 6.45pm and 7pm on Wednesday, May 29, to contact them
Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, can call 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400176227.