The family of a man who died following a collision in Lydney earlier this month have paid tribute, describing him as someone who “lit up the room and made you smile”.
Emergency services were called to Highfield Road at the junction with Centurion Road at around 9.35pm on Friday , March 14 following a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.
Despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics, 58-year-old Stephen Hale from Lydney, was declared dead at the scene.
Stephen's family have now issued a tribute to him saying: “Steve was a kind, loving Dad to Rebecca and David, a husband to Tracy and brother to Julie.
“He was loved by all and he had a dry sense of humour that was often very subtle. He could always light up the room and make you smile.
“He knew, and was known by, a lot of people; no journey or trip was complete without him bumping into someone or chatting to someone he knew.
“Steve had many interests; his love for horse racing was legendary, he loved his Friday night skittles, and the railway was his life for nearly 40 years.
“Steve will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.”
Following the collision, a woman in her 30s from Lydney was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving when over the limit for drugs. She was later released under investigation.
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Team would like to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage or any information they feel may be relevant.
Information can be provided to police online by completing this form on the Gloucestershire Police, www.gloucestershire.police.uk and quoting incident 543 of March 14.