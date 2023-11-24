TRIBUTES have been paid to a footballer who died suddenly at the weekend, six years after the tragic death of his brother.
Rory Prettyjohns from Chepstow played for the likes of Chepstow Town, Monmouth Town and Thornwell R&W.
A tribute page for Rory's family set up in honour of him by Matthew Pinchard and Steve Pattison has already raised more than £21,000 - four times the £5,000 target.
Six years ago, his brother Harrison Prettyjohns, who played for Chepstow Town U18s, Tintern Abbey, Thornwell R&W and Mathern, passed away suddenly at the age of 26.
Chepstow-based Thornwell R&W FC posted about Rory’s passing on Sunday (November 19): “We are all shocked and deeply saddened on hearing of the passing of one of the very best people we’ve ever met.
“Both he and his late brother wore our Red & White shirts and we send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”
Chepstow Town FC added: “The whole club is saddened by the news of the loss of one of our own today. Our thoughts go out to the whole family at such a difficult time.”
Monmouth Town FC added: “We join the wider community in deep sorrow. Rory was warm, kind and a true gentleman. We feel incredibly fortunate to have had him play for our club... our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
A tribute posted online by Linda Morris said: “Rory Prettyjohns, a cherished resident of Chepstow, Wales has passed away unexpectedly on November 19, 2023. Rory was an amazing son, brother and friend.
“As news of Rory’s untimely departure spread, the tight-knit community was left in shock and disbelief.
“Known for his warm smile and kind-hearted nature, Rory had a way of making everyone feel valued and appreciated.
“His impact reached far beyond his immediate family, resonating with friends and acquaintances throughout the town.”
Friend Matt Roberts, who is organising a group challenge in memory of Rory where people will collectively complete 100,000 miles for mental health, said he 'will never forget him'.
“The world has lost a bright light and a truly special spirit. I can only hope that Rory is now reunited with his brother Harrison, and I feel blessed to have had him impact my life positively," he said.