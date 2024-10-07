Despite concerns that he would struggle to fill his time, he wrote a year later that he never really had time to go to work in the first place! He had established a beautiful garden with Maureen, which he maintained, having found out that Susan wasn’t a gardener. She preferred to be out walking in the countryside and Robin helped her discover new routes, including working out and leading, in four stages, a Millennium Walk across the district, from the southern tip of the Malverns to Beachley Point.