Truck ‘ploughed through level crossing’, court hears
Subscribe newsletter
A LORRY driver has denied driving dangerously by ploughing through a railway level crossing in Lydney last year when the warning lights had turned to amber.
Bernard Taylor of Pencoed, near Bridgend, denied driving dangerously on June 16 2021 when he appeared at Gloucester Crown Court last Thursday (October 6).
The prosecution refused to accept a guilty plea of driving without due care and attention.
The dangerous driving charge, brought by British Transport Police, alleges that Taylor drove through the railway barrier at Lydney having ignored the warning signals.
The offence of dangerous driving carries a minimum driving ban of one year.
Lloyd Jenkins, defending, stated that Taylor had been employed as a lorry driver by his current firm for three years.
He said the defence was that he was in a heavy goods vehicle towing a trailer when the warning lights came on.
Mr Jenkins added: “Mr Taylor was immediately put in a ‘Hobson’s Choice’ situation in deciding whether he should stop and reverse backwards with cars behind him, or keep going?
“In that split second, he chose the latter with the barrier ultimately coming down on the back of the lorry and smashing into pieces.
“He stopped as soon as he could, knowing that he was completely over the railway line, and he ran back to the crossing and removed as much of the debris as he could.”
The court was told that Taylor had elected to be tried by jury at the Crown Court after indicating his not guilty plea at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court.
Taylor was released on unconditional bail until he stands trial at Gloucester Crown Court’s Nightingale Court in Cirencester on February 23, next year..
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |