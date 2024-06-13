ANTIQUES expert and TV star Kate Bliss has helped to raise a magnificent £1,607 for St Michael’s Hospice at an amazing WI open meeting where she captivated guests with anecdotes and valuations.
Kate, who has appeared on the BBC's Bargain Hunt, Flog It! and Secret Dealers, was thrilled to join Peterstow WI at its open meeting last week where members pulled out all the stops for an event to remember.
The star was on her feet for more than three hours at the event, at Bridstow Parish Hall, where she gave valuations of items brought by guests in addition to giving some anecdotes about her career.
Peterstow WI, which organised the sell-out event, decked out the hall with bunting and served a beautiful afternoon tea…with the customary rendition of Jerusalem.
Derek Cornes, from Ross-on-Wye-based band, The IndieCators delighted guests with music, including accompanying hearty singing of Jerusalem and added lovely welcome music for Kate, playing the theme for Bargain Hunt.
Proceeds from the event, described as an outstanding success, will be handed to St Michael’s Hospice in Bartestree near Hereford, which is marking its 40th anniversary this year.
Adele Welsby, president of Peterstow WI, which meets at Bridstow Village Hall, said: “We could not have been more happy with the event – it was just brilliant.
“I would like to offer our sincere thanks to Kate, who was absolutely marvellous and all our wonderful guests in addition to fellow WI members, volunteers and supporters who worked their socks off, helping to make this a very memorable occasion which we all enjoyed.
“There were so many warm words in feedback from the event. We were also so happy to raise £1,607 for St Michael’s Hospice – a wonderful achievement.”