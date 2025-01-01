TWO men were arrested on suspicion of wildlife offences after being found by police close to the body of a dead boar.
Gloucestershire Police officers on patrol near Yorkley in the Forest of Dean spotted a 4x4 Jeep parked on a woodland track at around 2am on New Year’s Eve.
A force spokesperson said later that day: “The car was unoccupied but there were two dogs and equipment associated with wildlife crime inside.
“After a search of the area, two men were found close to the body of a boar.
“Officers arrested a 33-year-old man from West Yorkshire and a 52-year-old man from Kent on suspicion of wildlife offences, possession of a bladed article and possession of a Class B drug.
“They remain in police custody at this time while enquiries continue. The vehicle, dogs and equipment were all seized by officers.”
Sergeant Sam Swinford, from the Rural Crime Team, said: “Wildlife crime has a huge impact on our rural communities, which our officers take very seriously.
“We hope that this robust action sends a clear message that we will not tolerate anyone visiting the Forest of Dean to commit these offences.”
Wild boar were hunted to extinction at least 300-years ago, but the Forest population established itself in woodlands near Ross-on-Wye after escaping from a wild boar farm during the 1990s.
In 2004, a group of around 60 farm-reared animals were also set free in an illegal release close to the village of Staunton between Monmouth and Coleford.
By 2009 the two populations had merged and a breeding population was thriving.
It is estimated that around 650 boar now live in the Wyedean area, with regular culls carried out by Forestry England to control numbers.
Adult wild boar can stand up to 80cm at the shoulder and can weigh up to 100kg.
Piglets are a lighter ginger-brown, with stripes on their coat for camouflage, hence the nickname humbug.