TWO people have been charged with violent disorder following the death of a 20-year-old man in a stabbing incident in Coleford last month.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said Jack Edmunds, aged 20, of Buchanan Avenue, Coleford, and Curt Aston, aged 22, and of Sunnybank, Coleford, have been released on bail and will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 12 September.
It follows the death of Luke Wasley in Oakfields in the early hours of Wednesday 14 June. His funeral took place in Cinderford last week.
Neil Anthony Woodley, 49, of Blakes Way, Coleford has been charged with murder, Section 18 wounding with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and is currently in custody awaiting his next court appearance.