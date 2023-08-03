Hayley joins the Newent-based housing provider from the Cardiff Community Housing Association where she has been chief executive since 2019.
She will take over from Garry King, who is stepping down in January next year after more than 20 years.
Throughout her career, Hayley has focussed on key areas that deliver service improvements, build strong, customer-focussed cultures, and deliver meaningful tenant engagement.
Yvonne Leishman Group Chair of Two Rivers Housing, who led the search for its new Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted that Hayley will be joining us as our new Chief Executive.
“She is passionate about social housing at a local level and has a track record for creating strong, customer-focussed organisations.
“It was important that we found the right person to take our organisation forward, building on the solid foundations we already have in place and driving us onward as we start the next chapter of our history.
"I am confident that through Hayley’s leadership, Two Rivers Housing will thrive and continue to ensure that families in our communities have warm, safe, affordable homes for many years to come.”
Hayley, who will join the Two Rivers Housing team in December, added: “I am absolutely thrilled that I will be working with Two Rivers Housing.
“The association has a fantastic reputation, under the leadership of Garry King, for delivering great services and building affordable homes throughout the Forest of Dean and the wider Gloucestershire area.”