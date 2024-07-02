POLICE are appealng for witnesses to a two vehicle crash which closed a road near Chepstow on the weekend and left a motorcyclist in hospital in a serious condition
The crash involved a motorcycle and a parked van near the Rising Sun in Woodcroft, near Chepstow on Sunday, June 30.
The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old man from Monmouthshire, was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he remains in a serious condition.
The road was closed until Sunday afternoon afternoon, and officers have thanked the local residents for their patience while this took place.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage of the motorbike prior to the collision.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary online, quoting incident 105 of June 30.