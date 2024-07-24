TWO women have died following a collision on the A48 in Minsterworth on Tuesday (July 23).
The collision, which involved a red Ford Focus and a grey Vauxhall Astra, took place shortly before 2.30pm.
But despite the best efforts of the paramedics, a woman in her 50s who was driving the Ford and a woman in her 20s who was driving the Vauxhall, both died at the scene.
The women’s next of kin have been informed.
The road remained closed from Elton Corner to Highnam roundabout in Gloucester, as well as on Oakle Street while the collision investigation continued.
Anyone who has any information about the collision or has any dashcam footage, is asked to provide information to police online by completing an online form and quoting incident 252 of July 23: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/