THE University of Gloucestershire has climbed 22 places in the latest Good University Guide 2025.
The guide was published Friday, September 20, and provides prospective students with essential information when choosing which university they wish to study at. The guide looks at everything from teaching quality, student experience, degree completion rates and graduate employment prospects for 134 UK universities.
Only one other university climbed more places in the league table than University of Gloucestershire. The university says the improved ranking is a further sign of its continued progress in delivering an improved student experience and outcomes.
Dame Clare Marchant, Vice-Chancellor of University of Gloucestershire, said: “We’re absolutely determined to create the best possible experience for our students, so we’re delighted to have progressed so far up the ratings in this important league table.
“As part of our ambitions to become a future-focused university, we’re creating vibrant campuses where students can benefit from the best possible learning experiences, fulfil their potential and gain the skills and knowledge they need for successful and rewarding careers.
“This 22-place rise in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025 league table is a testament to the positive impact we are having on student experience, so it gives a clear indication that our exciting plans are on track.”