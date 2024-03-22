The University of Gloucestershire will launch a new series of events to help design students past and present.
The programme, named ‘Design Matters’ sees its inaugural event take place at the University’s Park Campus in Cheltenham, Friday (April 26) 6pm to 9pm.
Students of the University can attend for free, but the event is open to the general public for £10.
The series will be led by the University’s School of Creative Arts and will cover topics within design.
It will include talks by industry professionals, discussions around latest news and developments in design, and provide a host of networking opportunities.
The first event stars freelance designers Sam Edwards and Katie Cadwell to talk about their careers within the design industry.
Each event will see a ‘spotlight slot’ for recent graduates, where they can discuss their careers, experiences and successes.
Organiser, Cat Mogford, Lecturer in Design at the University, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be launching Design Matters.
These events will allow design industry professionals, graduates and students, to stay informed on current issues and experiences within design.
Design Matters will also provide our design community with opportunities to network, discuss important topics, and make a valuable contribution to the future direction of the industry.
As an established centre for the creative arts, we’re always extremely proud to champion our graduates and students – many of whom have won awards.
So we’re pleased to provide the Spotlight Slot for emerging designers to showcase their work and make an important contribution to the programme.”
Matthew Lovett, Associate Head of the School of Creative Arts, said: “Design Matters is central to our ethos as a creative arts school.
Our focus is on building connections between our students and the professional sector to help launch our graduates into a range of rewarding and sustainable creative careers.
“Events like Design Matters provide a fantastic platform to bring our industry partners into dialogue with our students and staff teams to consider key opportunities opening up for creative professionals.”