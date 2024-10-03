THE UNIVERSITY of Gloucestershire will celebrate the 150th birthday of Gloucestershire-born composer Gustav Holst, with a unique immersive experience.
In partnership with the Holst Birthplace Trust and the PlayLa.bz research institute, the university will produce a multi-sensory storytelling experience within a five-metre high planetarium dome.
The project, Holst Spaceship Earth, will include multi-dimensional projections, Virtual Reality experiences, soundscapes, and student-made content. The celebratory event will take place at the university’s Park Campus in Cheltenham on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19 - coinciding with an open day for prospective students.
Laura Kinnear, curator at the Holst Victorian House, said: “It’s been wonderful working with the University on the Holst 150 project. The students have brought such a different dynamic to Holst's music and legacy, producing innovative and exciting ideas to challenge our perception of this famous composer.
“We can't wait to share these creative responses with the community at the dome, enabling them to think about Holst in a new way and appreciate the incredible skills and talents of the young people involved.”
Gustav Holst was born in Cheltenham in 1874, and is best known for “The Planets”. He is regarded as one of the most influential composers of the 20th century.