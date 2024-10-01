COTSWOLDS Dogs and Cats Home (CDCH) has announced a new partnership withPet Drugs Online- a supplier of pet supplies and medications.
CDCH said the new partnership marks a significant step forward to provide the best care for their animals, and to support pet owners throughout Gloucestershire.
Pet Drugs Online was founded in 2005 by vets and pet owners, hoping to allow clients dramatically cut their pet healthcare costs. It is now one of the UK’s largest, most-trusted, vet-run suppliers of veterinary medication and animal products.
A spokesperson for CDCH said: “This partnership will allow us to maintain the highest standard of care to our animals as they await their forever homes.
“We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to working closely with Pet Drugs Online to continue improving the lives of animals in our care and across the community. Together, we can make a real difference in the health and well-being of pets, ensuring healthy and happy lives.”
CDCH also said Pet Drugs Online shares its commitment to animal welfare, making them the “perfect partner”, and believes its new partner is dedicated to providing top-quality products at accessible prices.
The Gloucestershire-based animal charity hopes the new partnership can help it bring more success stories, such as Spud (featured image). Spud came into their care at four months old with a suspected broken leg - later confirmed to be lateral condylar fracture of the left humerus. Veterinary professionals deemed his injury severe enough to require amputation.
Following his operation Spud received care pain relief he required, leading to a recovery. He started physio and hydrotherapy, soon bouncing back from his operation and adapting to his new lifestyle. He was eventually adopted into a new forever home.
His new owners said: “Spud is our spirited Frenchie who doesn't let his amputation slow him down. He has been a wonderful addition to our family, and we love him dearly!”
CDCH believes success stories like this can become more frequent with the help or their new partner.