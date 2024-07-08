Smiths Auctions in Newent encountered some surprising outcomes at their June Antiques and Collectables sale. Perhaps if they had tried out the Victorian crystal ball, which sold for £310 against a £100/£150 estimate, it might have given the auctioneers more insight into the sale results to expect. The fortune tellers ball came complete with a turned mahogany stand, an instruction booklet and a small fringed cloth to keep the ball covered when not in use!