TRAFFIC can safely resume using Lydney’s Newerne Street Bridge, Gloucestershire Highways has said.
Gloucestershire Highways updated residents earlier today (January 17) about the bridge, which closed November 24, 2024, following Storm Bert’s devastation to the banks of the River Lyd.
A spokesperson said: “Following an assessment of the underside by divers, we are pleased to confirm that traffic can safely resume using the bridge. We are working to remove the existing road closure.
“This repair is now a straightforward parapet reconstruction. Our engineers have already begun the design work, and we have updated the Environment Agency. Once the design work is complete, the repairs will be scheduled.”