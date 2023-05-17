The gallery is introducing the works of the talented Moi Ally, who breathes life into an array of materials: glass, wood, paints, and repurposed objects. Her one-of-a-kind creations have a unique charm that never fails to bring a smile to people’s faces. The affectionate moniker, “the Moi effect”, coined by the Urchins team, perfectly encapsulates the joy experienced by those who find themselves captivated by her art. Do pop into the gallery and let yourself be charmed by Moi’s delicate masterpieces, the perfect gift for a loved one or a delightful treat for yourself.