The Urchins Gallery and Artisan Gift Shop, situated at No. 8 Crofts Lane, is a testament to the artistic prowess of the Ross art scene, offering an eclectic collection of handcrafted treasures and unique pieces that are sure to make your heart skip a beat.
The gallery is introducing the works of the talented Moi Ally, who breathes life into an array of materials: glass, wood, paints, and repurposed objects. Her one-of-a-kind creations have a unique charm that never fails to bring a smile to people’s faces. The affectionate moniker, “the Moi effect”, coined by the Urchins team, perfectly encapsulates the joy experienced by those who find themselves captivated by her art. Do pop into the gallery and let yourself be charmed by Moi’s delicate masterpieces, the perfect gift for a loved one or a delightful treat for yourself.
This remarkable gallery is the brainchild of two local artists, Tara Slater of The Lesser Spotted Kiwi and Julie Cannon of Watercolour Puddles. Both are known for their distinctive artistic styles, with Slater’s intricate lino and relief carvings capturing the beauty of the natural world and Cannon’s whimsical watercolour paintings incorporating vintage and steampunk elements. Having first met as members of the artist co-operative Made in Ross, these two creatives share a vision to elevate Ross into a must-visit destination for art enthusiasts.
A recent Instagram feature by @wyeunique, showcased the gallery’s stunning interior, with the diverse array of artistic delights available, from pottery and enamels to candles and glass fusions.