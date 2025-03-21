NEW research into the regional music economy has highlighted issues affecting local artists and songwriters, with calls for urgent industry action.
A report drafted by University of Gloucestershire Music Business students entitled 'The Music Economy of Gloucestershire', used real-life experiences of artists, venues and fans in the county, identifying concerns around finances, dynamic pricing, and the role of international acts in Gloucestershire festivals.
The report says an urgent challenge is the breakdown of perception and trust between the industry and the audience. Rising costs, dynamic pricing and a widespread lack of transparency are too costly to fans, while confusion persists how artists make a living. It identified that the industry needs to commit to clearer communication and consumer protection.
It also stated: “This should be an alarm bell that now is the time to act, not just to preserve what we have, but to build a thriving future.”
Alex Malpass, student at the university, said: “Speaking to a host of artists, industry professionals and politicians, and the process of writing the MEG report has been a great learning curve.
“Though we have a great array of talent, so much needs to be done to bolster what the region has. I really hope the wider industry will learn a lot from this report and find confidence that music industries can thrive outside of the big cities.”
Andrew Lansley, a professional musician and Senior Lecturer at the university said: “The students have spent six months researching how national and international policy and practice within the music industry, and how it impacts directly on the musicians and gig-goers of Gloucestershire.
“The report puts Gloucestershire on the map as the first region to produce a music report of the kind that is normally reserved for large urban centres.”
More information about the report can be found on the university’s website.